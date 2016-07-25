COLLINSVILLE - On Sunday, July 24, the East St Louis Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police, in reference to the death of 20-year-old, Asante McCoy.

At 11:15 p.m., Sunday, the East St Louis Police Department received a 911 call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered McCoy and a juvenile subject who had sustained gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported and treated at a local hospital. A third subject was also located at a local hospital being treated for gunshot wounds sustained during this incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

Initial investigation revealed four subjects, two adult and two juveniles, were walking along Martin Luther King Drive, when unidentified subject(s) opened fire in front of 2121 Martin Luther King Drive. All four

individuals are East St Louis residents; the second juvenile was not injured.

If anyone has information, contact the East St Louis Police Department, Crimestoppers, or Special Agent Travis Irwin 618-346-3769.

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

More like this: