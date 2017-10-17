WOOD RIVER - Two individuals are facing charges after law enforcement was made aware of a suspicious package containing approximately 14 pounds of marijuana.

Joe Beliveau with the Illinois State Police said they couldn't get into some of the details of who discovered the package due to privacy but an investigation that was conducted resulting in two arrests.

"A suspicious package was intercepted and found to contain approximately 14 pounds of cannabis," Beliveau said. "An investigation was conducted which led us to the 1100 block of Lorena Avenue in Wood River. That's were three people were initially taken into custody and two were charged."

Shaun Hagan, 30, from Wood River was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis along with 19-year-old Phillip Tunnage from St. Louis, who was charged with possession with intent to distribute as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said charges for the individuals were filed on October 3.

When asked about the investigation Lieutenant Craig Welch, with the Bethalto Police Department, said at this time there wasn't much information that could be given.

"All I can tell you is that UPS has a good working relationship with law enforcement for such matters," Welch said.

