CENTRALIA – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials are actively investigating an illegal discharge of a firearm incident on Monroe Street, approximately ½ mile east of Jolliff Bridge Road near Centralia, IL. On July 15, 2020, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department requested the ISP assist with the investigation of the incident which had occurred that day at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Based on preliminary investigative details, it is not believed there is any danger to the public reference this incident. The joint investigation is being conducted with officers from the Centralia Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and is being led by ISP DCI Zone 8. No additional information is available for release at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to email ISP DCI Zone 8 Sergeant William Sandusky at william.sandusky@illinois.gov.

