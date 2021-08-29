ALTON - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 6 Investigations was requested by Sheriff John D. Lakin of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to investigate a non-fatal officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the MCSO.

At 1:20 a.m. on August 29, 2021, the MCSO responded to a residence in unincorporated Alton or a 911 call of a mentally disturbed male who had been firing rounds and was holding the gun to his own head. The subject, later identified as a 33-year-old male of Alton IL, was reportedly suicidal and had been actively discharging a firearm into the air.

When Madison County Deputies arrived on the scene, the male subject, still in possession of the firearm, confronted officers near his residence and refused to put down the weapon. The male advanced towards officers and an MCSO Deputy discharged his weapon striking the subject.

Officers immediately rendered aid, and the subject was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment where he is expected to survive. No officers or other residents were injured during the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 571-4124 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.

