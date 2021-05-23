TROY - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 6 Investigations was requested by Chief Brent Shownes of the Troy Police Department (TPD) to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the TPD.



On May 22, 2021 at approximately 7 p.m., the TPD responded to TA Gas Station, 819 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL., for 911 calls of an active shooter in the parking lot. The active shooter, later identified as Kody C. Waters, 31-year-old male of Dewey, Oklahoma, was reportedly suicidal and was actively discharging a firearm into the air.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival of the first officer from TPD, Waters was still firing into the air. In fear for his life and the life of other patrons, the officer fired seven shots in the direction of Waters. At this time in the investigation, it is unknown if the officer’s gunfire struck Waters or if Waters shot himself with the firearm he was in possession of during this incident.

Officers rendered aid to Waters. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Waters was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office on scene. An autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. this morning. No officers or patrons were injured during the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 571-4124 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.

More like this: