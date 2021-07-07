CARTERVILLE - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 was requested by the Carterville Police Department (CPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving two officers from CPD.

On July 6, 2021, at approximately 2:57 p.m., Carterville police officers responded to a call of a man with a gun outside of a residence in the 200 block of Dobson Street in Carterville, Illinois. A preliminary investigation has revealed the two responding CPD officers encountered a male with a shotgun on the front porch of the residence. Officers repeatedly ordered the man to put down the shotgun, instead he raised the shotgun towards officers. The male, later identified as Joseph D. McGrath, a 52-year-old male of Carterville, IL, was struck by gunfire from CPD officers and succumbed to his injuries. McGrath was pronounced deceased by the Williamson County Coroner on scene. The CPD officers were uninjured.

ISP Zone 7 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation while being assisted by ISP District 13 Patrol, ISP Crime Scene Services, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Carterville Police Department, and Williamson County Coroner’s Office. No additional information will be released at this time by ISP DCI - Zone 7.

