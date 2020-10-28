COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 6 is conducting an independent investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, IL.

According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 1:47 a.m., ISP DCI Zone 6 officers were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that had occurred on the Illinois side of the McKinley Bridge on Cedar Street, Venice, IL. Prior to ISP arrival, near midnight, Brooklyn PD officers were on scene at the Bottoms Up Club located at 307 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, IL handling a call for a fight in progress.

As Venice PD police units arrived in the area to assist, they located a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle that had left the scene of the fight. The Venice PD officers attempted to stop the vehicle and prior to crossing the McKinley Bridge, one of the vehicle occupants shot from the moving vehicle at the Venice officer’s squad car.

The Venice PD officer was not injured in this incident; however, the squad car was struck by gunfire. The Venice PD officer returned fire during the incident, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was struck by the officer’s gunfire. The suspect vehicle fled across the river into Missouri. No suspect vehicle information is available at this time.

The ISP DCI Zone 6 is solely handling the officer-involved shooting portion of this investigation which remains active and on-going. Once completed, the ISP DCI – Zone 6’s officer-involved shooting investigation will be turned over to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. This is an open and on-going investigation and no further information will be released at this time by ISP.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

