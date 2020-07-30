COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 announced late Thursday afternoon it is conducting an independent investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place on July 29, 2020.

ISP said according to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 9:14 p.m., officers with Collinsville Police Department (PD) arrived at Collinsville High School, 2201 South Morrison Avenue, Collinsville, IL, for a person that had dialed 911 and hung up. The 911 caller was in distress.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the subject, later identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, on the property of the high school," ISP said. "The officers made contact with the subject who presented a weapon, pointing it at the officers. Fearing for their lives, a Collinsville officer discharged his weapon in the protection of himself and other officers on the scene, which resulted in the subject sustaining a non-life-threatening wound. The subject was transported from the scene to a St. Louis hospital for treatment."

ISP said no officers or bystanders were injured during this incident which remains under active investigation. At this time, the name of the subject is not being released, pending further investigation and potential charges being sought by the Collinsville PD. Once completed, the ISP DCI – Zone 6’s officer involved shooting investigation will be turned over to the St Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

This is an open and on-going investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

