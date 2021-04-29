SPRINGFIELD – On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested to investigate an in-custody death at the Sangamon County Jail in Springfield.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on April 27, 2021, Sangamon County Correctional Staff attempted to provide medical attention to a 39-year-old inmate. The inmate immediately resisted Sangamon County Jail staff. This led to a struggle with the inmate, who continued to actively resist jail staff. During the struggle the inmate became unresponsive. Jail staff immediately provided emergency medical care to include CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). The subject was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Springfield, Illinois. A complete autopsy report is pending toxicology results which may take several weeks.

ISP DCI Zone 4 are conducting an investigation into the inmate’s death. No additional information will be provided at this time, as this is an active and on-going investigation

More like this: