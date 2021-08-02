EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police reported today two men have been charged in a case where a man died in East St. Louis after a home invasion. On Monday, August 2, 2021, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric charged Joseph L. Binford of East St. Louis, with First-Degree Murder and Home Invasion and Demonte M. Moore of East St. Louis, with Home Invasion that resulted in the death of Dwonique S. Seay.

ISP said as it relates to the first-degree murder charge; Binford is alleged without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Dwonique Seay, stabbed Seay, causing the death of Dwonique Seay, 44, of East St. Louis.

"These charges resulted from an incident that occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. on July 31, 2021. The East St. Louis Police Department and the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the area of 15th Street in East St. Louis, for reports of a Home Invasion and Stabbing," ISP said. "Seay was found in her residence and was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested to assist.

"During the investigation, suspects were quickly developed. The suspects, later identified as Joseph L. Binford, a 40-year-old male of East St. Louis, and Demonte M. Moore, a 26-year-old male of East St. Louis, were located a short time later. Binford and Moore were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail. Bond on the above charges for Binford was set at $1,000,000, 10% to apply. Bond on the above charge for Moore was set at $250,000, 10% to apply."

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 6, the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) and the East St Louis Police Department.

