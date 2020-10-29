Collinsville, IL – On October 27, 2020, at approximately 11:01 P.M., the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested by the East Saint Louis Police Department to assist in the investigation of a homicide which occurred in the 1600 block of Henrietta Avenue, East Saint Louis, IL.

A 32-year-old male from East Saint Louis, IL was pronounced deceased at that location by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is open and ongoing.

No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 954-8460 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

