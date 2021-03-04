



SHELBY COUNTY – On March 3, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zone 5, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Chris L. Williams, 54, of Tower Hill, through the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office for two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Williams was subsequently taken into custody by the ISP and is being lodged at the Shelby County jail on $500,000 bond (10% applies).

On March 4, 2021, additional charges of unlawful Possession of Weapons by a felon were filed against Williams. If convicted, the Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse sentencing range is up to 3-7 years in IDOC. If convicted, the unlawful Possession of Weapons by a felon sentencing range is up to 2-5 years in IDOC.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ISP DCI was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies during the course of this investigation including, the Pana Police Department, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes is encouraged to contact the ISP DCI by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.

This matter is an ongoing investigation by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and the ISP DCI. No additional information will be released at this time.

More like this: