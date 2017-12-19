COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 confirmed Tuesday morning that Pauline McKinney, 62, of Livingston, died at 6:34 p.m. Monday at Saint Louis University Hospital from injuries suffered in an Interstate-55 crash on Friday.

McKinney was one of those airlifted from the scene to St. Louis hospitals. The desk sergeant also reported the other two airlifted to St. Louis hospitals are in “serious” condition as of Tuesday.

The State Police reported Friday night that the semi-truck driver looked down to take a drink of tea when the crash occurred that ultimately involved 10 vehicles at I-55 and Illinois 143. The crash was just one in a series of recent tragic crashes in that vicinity on Interstate-55 near Edwardsville.

