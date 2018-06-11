COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Timothy Tyler announced today the activity and enforcement figures for the month of May. Troopers in District 11, which includes 5 counties, answered 2,886 calls for service and initiated 2,906 incidents in the field during the month of May.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled 2,385 total citations and 986 total written warnings, including 993 speed citations, 22 DUI’s, 345 seatbelt citations, 23 child restraint citations, 64 distracted driving citations, 552 written warnings for speeding, and 86 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 509 motorists, and investigated 332 crashes. District 11 Troopers investigated 7 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 8 fatalities during the month.

District 11 Troopers conducted 602 Commercial Motor Vehicle inspections during the month, and initiated 727 traffic stops on vehicles.

