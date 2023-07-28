SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police welcomed 17 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 142 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The new Troopers will report to three different Troops throughout the state on Sunday July 30, 2023. The total number of ISP Troopers added since 2019 now stands at 445.

Cadet Class 142 marks the 14th cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker.

“On behalf of the State of Illinois, I’m proud to congratulate Cadet Class 142 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Since I first took office over four years ago, we’ve added 445 ISP Troopers—and I am confident that this latest class of 17 women and men will protect and serve with integrity and dedication.”

“It’s another proud day for the Illinois State Police,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The men and women of Cadet Class 142 have committed themselves to serving and protecting our Illinois communities and I am excited to see the amazing work that they will do.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The 17 newest Troopers have completed a demanding 29-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, DomesticViolence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 29-week Academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 40 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways.

Troop 2 La Salle, 1 Trooper

Troop 3 Des Plaines, 12 Troopers

Troop 8 Collinsville, 4 Troopers

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

More like this: