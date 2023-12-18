SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) welcomed 20 new troopers today from Cadet Class 144 and Cadet Class 145 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. The new troopers will report to six different Troops throughout the state on Monday, December 18, 2023. Cadet Class 144 and 145 mark the 16th and 17th cadet class graduations under Governor JB Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 503.

“As we continue the historic expansion of the Illinois State Police with these newest trooper classes, communities across the state will be safer thanks to the service of these men and women,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Congratulations to the graduates, and we thank you for the commitment you’ve made to Illinois.”

“Today is another proud day for ISP as we welcome 20 new troopers to our ranks,” said Director Kelly. “These officers have made a commitment to act with Integrity, Service, and Pride and I look forward to seeing the work these dedicated men and women will do to protect the public.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Cadet Class 144 was a traditional academy class where 18 of the new troopers completed a demanding 28-week program. Two new troopers make up Cadet Class 145, an 11-week Lateral Entry academy class for certified police officers who previously graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and had at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time officer. Both programs consist of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, DomesticViolence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to either the 28-week or 11-week academy training, these troopers are required to participate in one-on-one- mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to either 42 or 25 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.

Troop 2 Moline, 1 trooper

Troop 3 Chicago, 11 troopers

Troop 4 Peoria, 1 trooper

Troop 7 Champaign, 1 trooper

Troop 8 Metro East, 4 troopers

Troop 9 Effingham, 2 troopers

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

More like this: