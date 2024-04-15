Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking and Theft
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using a $10 million Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council grant from the Illinois Secretary of State.
“The Illinois State Police uses a multi-pronged approach, including increased patrol, air operations support, investigations, and forensic services to combat vehicle hijackings and thefts,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP will continue to dedicate resources to stop violence on Illinois expressways and interstates.”
From January through March 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following:
Vehicles recovered - stolen and/or hijacked
274
Stolen vehicle arrests
31
Hijacked vehicle arrests
1
Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recover
28
Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
50
K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
28
Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recover and related violent crime
50
Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle
1,165
Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts:
- January 16, 2024, ISP pursued a stolen Nissan on I-94 at Garfield. The vehicle stopped in the area of 70th and Wood in Chicago and ISP took two suspects into custody and recovered two firearms.
- February 14, 2024, ISP attempted to stop a Dodge taken in an aggravated vehicular hijacking. The vehicle fled and stopped on I-57 northbound at Kenzie, where the suspects fled on foot. ISP took one suspect into custody and recovered two firearms.
- On March 16, 2024, ISP pursued a stolen Jeep on East End Avenue and 26th Street in Chicago Heights. The Jeep stopped in the 20000 block of Juniper Avenue in Lynwood. ISP took three suspects into custody and recovered a stolen firearm with an extended magazine and an auto-sear switch.
