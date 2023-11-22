ENERGY, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 10 officers helped celebrate retired ISP Sergeant Sam Garnati’s 100th birthday last week. The officers fulfilled a last-minute request by Sergeant Garnati’s family members to share his special day.

“ISP as an agency is only one-and-a-half years older than Sergeant Garnati,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Our century long lifespans have shared a common theme, and that theme is the motto of the Illinois State Police – Integrity, Service, and Pride. I wish Sam a very happy belated birthday and thank him for his dedication and service to this country and the people of Illinois.”

Sergeant Garnati served the people of Illinois for nearly 34 years. He joined ISP in March 1949 and spent his entire career on patrol in District 13 (Troop 10). He was promoted to corporal on July 1, 1961 and then promoted to sergeant on October 1, 1965. Sergeant Garnati retired from ISP in October 1965. Sergeant Garnati also served in the United States Army from February 6, 1943 – March 23, 1946. His service in the Army included a tour in the European theatre during World War II.

More than 7,000 troopers have joined the ISP ranks since Sergeant Garnati graduated from the ISP Academy. Cadet Classes 144 and 145 will be graduating new troopers with ISP identification numbers as high as 7,500 in December. Sergeant Garnati graduated from Cadet Class 8 with an ISP identification number of 118.

