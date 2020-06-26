SPRINGFIELD – On Jun. 25, 2020, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) arrested Daniel Lara, 30-year-old male of Springfield, for one count of Custodial Sexual Misconduct (Class 3 Felony) and one count Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony).

On Jun. 24, 2020, the ISP DII was notified by the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) of an allegation of custodial sexual misconduct against IDOC Correctional Officer, Daniel Lara. An investigation ensued. On Jun. 25, 2020, Logan County State’s Attorney Bradley Hauge approved charges of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct. Lara was subsequently arrested by the ISP DII.

Col. Jamal Simington, ISP DII Deputy Director said, “The Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Internal Investigation (DII), in cooperation with state of Illinois agencies in the Executive Branch, strives to address criminal misconduct allegations and promote safety in the workplace. This investigation is one example of the diligent efforts the ISP agents invest in upholding the public’s trust.”

The IDOC assisted with the investigation and arrest. Lara is being held at the Logan County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

