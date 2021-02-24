LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) in Greene County during the month of March.

The RSC combines a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. These patrols are conducted between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:

-Driving Under the Influence (DUI);

-Safety Belt and Child Restraint use;

-Speeding;

-Distracted Driving; and,

-All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

