DuQuoin, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 Commander Captain Casey Faro
announced personnel will conduct a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) in Williamson County during the month of July.

The ISP has zero-tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working this detail will be watchful for drivers who are driving distracted, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, not wearing seat belts, transporting open alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, and other violations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alcohol impairment is a significant factor in over 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division
of Traffic Safety.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Giannoulias Recommends Increasing Requirement For Drive Tests From 75 To 79

Sep 7, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Make 5 DUI Arrests Over Labor Day Enforcement Period

Aug 30, 2023 - Impaired Driving Over Labor Day - "It's Not A Game"

Aug 16, 2023 - Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Drive High – Get a DUI

Jul 28, 2023 - Weed Behind the Wheel: Can I Smoke as a Passenger?

 