Illinois State Police Announces Roadside Safety Check to be Conducted DuQuoin, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 Commander Captain Casey Faro

announced personnel will conduct a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) in Williamson County during the month of July. The ISP has zero-tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working this detail will be watchful for drivers who are driving distracted, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, not wearing seat belts, transporting open alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, and other violations. Article continues after sponsor message Alcohol impairment is a significant factor in over 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division

