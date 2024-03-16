EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted Operation Nighthawk on March 11-13, 2024, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Operation Nighthawk Results Arrests 32 Felony Charges 56 Criminal Charges 69 Firearm Related Charges 47 Firearms Seized 19 Controlled Substance Seized 199.1 grams

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On March 11, 2024, troopers made a traffic stop in the area of Terrace Drive and State Street in East St. Louis. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger attempted to run, but troopers were able to catch the passenger and subsequently recovered a stolen handgun, extended magazine, and another firearm.

On March 11, 2024, troopers made a traffic stop around Graystone Drive in Cahokia Heights and found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and miscellaneous narcotics in the vehicle and on the occupants.

On March 13, 2024, ISP received reports of shots fired at a gas station in the 8300 block of State Street in East St. Louis. The suspect fled in a vehicle and entered the interstate towards St. Louis. ISP pursued the suspect into St. Louis where he was arrested.

On March 13, 2024, ISP officers patrolling in the area of the Roosevelt Homes housing complex saw several juveniles running with firearms. Officers chased the juveniles and took one into custody, recovering a loaded firearm with a high-capacity drum magazine.

On March 13, 2024, troopers stopped a vehicle in Cahokia Heights where they found a loaded firearm with high-capacity magazine and took the occupants into custody.

More than 50 officers from around the state, including ISP Troops 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, ISP South Fatal Four Team, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group, and ISP Air Operations, joined forces with the ISP Special Operation Group Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The ISP Firearms Investigations Unit and Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

