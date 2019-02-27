SPRINGFIELD – On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Illinois State Police (ISP) Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly announced ISP command appointments and restructuring. The Office of the Statewide 9-1-1 Administrator and the ISP Academy will no longer be under the Division of Administration and will report to the Director’s Office. “These individuals bring a vast wealth of knowledge and expertise to their positions. Their dedication, integrity, and combined over 200 years of experience will advance ISP’s mission of justice and safety as we approach our 100 year anniversary,” stated Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Appointments:

Division of Administration:

Colonel Isaiah Vega – Colonel Isaiah Vega was the former Lieutenant Colonel of the Division of Internal Investigation. He is 21-year veteran of the ISP.

Office of the Statewide 911 Administrator:

Colonel Kelly Walter – Colonel Kelly Walter was the former Colonel of the Division of Administration. She is an 18-year veteran of the ISP.

Illinois State Police Academy:

Colonel Timothy T. Tyler – Colonel Timothy T. Tyler was the former Commander of District 11. He is a 21-year veteran of the ISP.

Lieutenant Colonel Akil Smith – Lieutenant Colonel Akil Smith was the former Academy Commander. He is a 17-year veteran of the ISP.



Division of Internal Investigations:

Lieutenant Colonel Marcus Gipson – Lieutenant Colonel Marcus Gipson was the former Commander of Zone 2. He is a 20-year veteran of the ISP.

Division of Forensic Services:

Assistant Deputy Director Robin Woolery – Assistant Deputy Director Robin Woolery was the former Director of the Forensic Science Center at Chicago. She is an 18-year veteran of the ISP.

Division of Operations:

Northern Patrol Command Major Robert Meeder – Major Robert Meeder was the former Commander of District 15. He is a 23-year veteran of the ISP.

Additionally, the Illinois State Police continues to provide a myriad of services implemented by the Office of the Director (OOD) through the ISP Divisions. Recently appointed staff under the OOD also bring their experience, knowledge, and expertise, as well as a positive vision for the future of the Department.

Office of the Director:

First Deputy Director Matthew Davis – First Deputy Director Matthew Davis was the former Lieutenant Colonel of the Division of Forensic Services. He is a 21-year veteran of the ISP.

Assistant Deputy Director Lieutenant Colonel David Byrd – Assistant Deputy Director Lieutenant Colonel David Byrd was the former Division of Operations Northern Patrol Major. He is a 30-year veteran of the ISP.

Chief of Staff Felix Canizares – Chief of Staff Felix Canizares was the former Bureau Chief of the Communication Services Bureau. He is a 22-year veteran of the ISP.

Senior Policy Advisor James G. Piper Jr. – Chief Policy Advisor James G. Piper Jr. was a former federal prosecutor and assistant state’s attorney for Cook and St. Clair Counties. He has worked closely with ISP on violent crime prosecutions for over 20 years.

