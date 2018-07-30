Illinois State Police announce roadside safety check results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant William Guard, announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) held in Macoupin and Montgomery County during the month of July. The RSC was conducted by District 18 officers. Article continues after sponsor message Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Theater Thursday,SSP, Luis Nolla, C-Rations & Slurped Daquiri, and More!