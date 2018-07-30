Illinois State Police announce roadside safety check results
LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant William Guard, announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) held in Macoupin and Montgomery County during the month of July. The RSC was conducted by District 18 officers.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.