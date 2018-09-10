SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the results of the statewide enforcement initiative in support of Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) which took place during the Labor Day Holiday weekend, August 31- September 3, 2018.

During this enforcement period, ISP Troopers statewide participated in roadside safety checks, saturation patrols, and aggressive driving reduction efforts. Troopers also focused their efforts on identifying Fatal Four violations; Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving, and Failure to wear a Seat Belt, in order to keep roadways safe during the busy travel period.

Troopers logged the following enforcement activity during the 4-day detail:

Total Enforcement Stops4,999
Speeding Violations3,001
Seatbelt Violations537
Driving Under the Influence Arrests101
Motor Carrier Safety Inspections544
Crash Reports Completed391
Felony Arrests33
Total Motorist Assists614

“Our officers work hard every day to identify unsafe drivers in order to reduce traffic crash fatalities and save lives,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “We will continue our efforts, and ask the public to please do their part by practicing safe driving habits,” concluded Director Schmitz.

The ISP wants to remind motorists to obey all traffic laws and avoid the “Fatal 4 Violations”; DUI, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

