SPRINGFIELD— Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the results of the Memorial Weekend enforcement campaign. The official reporting period for the Memorial Weekend enforcement was May 26 - 29. During that time, Troopers issued 5,585 traffic citations and 4,597 written warnings. Troopers also made 80 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrests, wrote 530 seatbelt citations, and assisted 576 stranded motorists.

Additionally, the statewide “Click it or Ticket” safety campaign ran from May 12 - 30. During that time period, Troopers across the state issued 9,615 traffic citations and made 165 DUI arrests. Troopers also wrote 306 cell phone violations, 1,999 seatbelt citations, and 146 child restraint citations during this same time period.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and effort put forth by the members of the Illinois State Police,” said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. “There is no telling how many lives were saved by these enforcement efforts,” he added.

As the summer approaches, the ISP wants to remind motorists to avoid the “Fatal 4 Violations”; DUI, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

