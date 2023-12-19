EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) announces the arrest of 37-year-old Travione M. Willis of Belleville, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony).

On October 22, 2023, ISP DCI PSEG agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation with multiple shooting victims that occurred in the 500 block of Missouri Avenue. One victim, 19-year-old Marshon Martin of East St. Louis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two additional victims were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for non-fatal gunshot wounds.

After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charges were filed against Willis on December 4, 2023.

On December 19, 2023, the United States Marshals Service took Willis into custody in Belleville.

Willis is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

There is no further information available.

