SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Police (ISP) officials today announced plans to further advance the agency’s multi-phase radio communications consolidation plans designed to unify technological resources and reduce ISP radio operating costs.

Beginning April 1, 2016, District 5, (Joliet) will transfer dispatch duties to the District Chicago Communications Center to maximize available resources until the final consolidation is completed. The transfer of District 5 communications is also a fiscally responsible move which will reduce the number of telecommunication consoles requiring upgrade during the anticipated software change scheduled to take place in October 2016. Staffing at the District Chicago Communications Center is predicted to reach optimal levels following the full consolidation of District 5 and District 2, (Elgin) dispatch.

The ISP began communication consolidations in 2012 by combining radio at District 13, DuQuoin, for District 19, Carmi, District 12, Effingham, and District 22, Ullin. The ISP’s final communications objective will consolidate 20 statewide communications centers into 6 centers located at Chicago, Springfield, Pontiac, Collinsville, DuQuoin and Sterling. The Collinsville, DuQuoin, Pontiac and Springfield consolidations are complete and have proven capable of handling ISP radio traffic from neighboring districts.

The ISP is committed to providing public safety to the citizens of Illinois, and the phased consolidation plan illustrates the Department’s commitment to fighting crime, and keeping communities safe. ISP Communications Centers are separate from local 9-1-1 emergency centers and will not have an impact on the statewide 9-1-1 emergency consolidation. Residents are reminded that ISP District 5 Headquarters will remain open to serve the citizens.

