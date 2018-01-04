SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) will celebrate its 100th Anniversary in 2022. In anticipation of the anniversary, the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation (ISPHF) is hosting a logo design contest open to active and retired ISP employees and the general public.

Currently the contest has generated just over 50 submittals from citizens across Illinois. However, the contest will continue until March 1, 2018, and the ISP is expecting more logos for consideration.

The 100th anniversary logo will be used in making commemorative stars, patches, car decals, letterhead, challenge coins, yearbooks, apparel, web design, advertising, and collectible memorabilia.

Logo design judging criteria will include professionalism, theme, color, integrity and nostalgia.

Logo Design Criteria:

Professional: This logo may be featured on websites, social media platforms and other mediums (stationary, pamphlets, pins, etc). As a result, while we want the logo to be eye-catching, it must still be legible.

Theme: Logo must promote the 100th anniversary of the Illinois State Police.

Color: There are no limitations, and any colors may be used; however, the logo must look good in color (if any) or black and white.

Integrity: Logos cannot contain copyrighted material. Logos must have been created and edited by the contestant(s). Logos may not include images or licensed images that have been previously published. Logos must be easily reproducible and scalable for large and small formatting.

Nostalgia: The logo should celebrate the past as well as the future of the ISP.

Contestants are limited to a maximum of three design entries.

The ISP Logo design contest began on November 1, 2017, and ends March 1, 2018. Designs should be submitted to: http://isphf.org/logo-contest

Paintings and drawings on canvas may be delivered to:

c/o ISPHF 100th Anniversary Logo Design Contest

ISP Public Information Office

801 S. 7th St., Ste. 1100A

Springfield, IL 62703

Logo design judging will be conducted by the 100th Anniversary Committee in April 2018.

The top three logo design winners will receive:

1st Place: $500

2nd Place: $200

3rd Place: $100

Participants with accepted logo artwork will receive a specialized ISP patch card and a certificate signed by the Director of the ISP.

All logo design submissions will become the property of the Illinois State Police.

