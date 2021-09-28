SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation hosted a ceremony commemorating the addition of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins’ name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL on Sept. 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Family members of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly, ISP Merit Board Director Jack S. Garcia, and other distinguished guests were in attendance for the ceremony.

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins tragically lost his life in the line of duty on Aug. 23, 2019, when he was shot and killed performing a search warrant in East St. Louis. The ISP Memorial Park pays tribute to the life and dedicated service of Trooper Hopkins and the other ISP officers who have been killed in the line of duty. This location will forever serve as a place to honor those who selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others.

“The Illinois State Police Memorial Park is an enduring reminder of these courageous men and women of the Illinois State Police who selflessly laid down their lives for others. These fallen officers will always be remembered, not only by the members of their families, but by all the people of Illinois,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

