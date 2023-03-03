SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today the recipients of the 2023 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $1.5 million was awarded to 64 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 296 applications, requesting around $4.5 million in funding for this grant period.

“The OSFM continues to remain committed to our mission of helping departments and districts purchase essential firefighting or EMS equipment that will help not only their members to stay safe, but continue to provide lifesaving services to their communities,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. “Budgets remain tight, and the cost of firefighting equipment continues to rise, that is why programs such as our Small Equipment Grant are a great resource, especially for our smaller and rural volunteer fire departments across the state.”

“As we all know, volunteer fire departments all around the state are struggling to maintain a safe work environment due to the lack of funding. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant Program has provided us the opportunity to purchase a thermal imagining camera we desperately need that will help keep our firefighters safe,” said Colona Fire Chief John Swan.

“The Harristown Fire Protection District is thankful to receive the OSFM Small Equipment Grant. With this grant, the Harristown Fire Protection District will be purchasing 8 sets of turnout gear (Coats & Pants) which will be free of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

In addition, the district will be purchasing 8 particulate blocking hoods which cover the head, ears & throat to protect our firefighters from harmful fireground carcinogens. Three firefighter helmets will also be purchased to replace helmets that have passed the 10-year life. With the rising costs of PPE, this grant will reduce the strain on the district’s budget allowing replacement of other items needed to continue daily operations,” said Harristown Fire Protection District Chief Steven Gambrill.

“The Salem Fire Protection District covers approximately 124 square miles. That includes U.S. Highway 50, two state routes, and thirteen- and one-half miles of Interstate 57 that have significant personal and commercial traffic. This results in our department responding to numerous motor vehicle accidents with occupant entrapment. Receiving this small equipment grant will provide us with the funding needed to purchase rescue tools that will enable us to perform life-saving motor vehicle extrications,” said Salem Fire Protection District Chief James Cerny.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Grant recipients and awards are listed below:

Boone:

North Boone Fire Protection District 3- $23,225

Brown:

Brown County Fire Protection District- $25,740

Cass:

Chandlerville Volunteer Fire Department- $25,984

Champaign:

Sidney Fire Protection District- $11,725

Gifford Fire Protection District- $12,750

Champaign/Douglas:

Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District- $25,950.97

Christian:

Morrisonville-Palmer Fire Protection District- $14,901.95

Clark:

Martinsville Fire Protection District- $25,000

Cook:

Village of Flossmoor Fire Department- $25,785

Edwards:

West Salem Fire Department- $7,183.80

Fayette:

Brownstown Fire Protection District- $23,850

Fulton:

Astoria Fire Protection District- $17,487

Hancock:

LaHarpe Fire Protection District- $23,703.40

Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District- $23,672

West Point Fire Protection District- $25,000

Hardin:

Rosiclare Fire Department- $26,000

Henry:

Clover Township- $19,542

Colona Fire Protection District- $8,568

Iroquois:

Martinton Fire- $19,505

Jackson:

Elkville Volunteer Fire Department- $25,400

Gorham- $25,944.25

Johnson:

Goreville Fire Department- $26,000

Kane:

East Dundee & Countryside Fire Protection District- $17,488.97

Knox:

Rio Township Fire Protection District- $26,000

LaSalle:

Cedar Point Fire Department- $10,580

Tonica Volunteer Fire Department- $18,500

Lee:

Amboy Fire Protection District- $26,000

Compton Community Fire Protection District- $26,000

Macon:

Harristown Fire Protection District- $25,841

Madison:

Grantfork Fire Protection District- $25,900

Madison Fire Department- $16,295.65

Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District- $5,355

Worden Fire Protection District- $26,000

Marion:

Sandoval Fire Protection District- $25,273.25

Salem Fire Protection District- $25,008

Marion/Clinton:

City of Centralia- $23,664

Mercer:

Rivoli Fire Protection District- $25,993

Montgomery:

Fillmore Community Fire Protection District- $16,978

Taylor Springs Fire Department- $9,020

Witt Volunteer Fire Department- $25,014

Morgan:

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad- $25,966.95

Woodson Community Fire Protection District- $25,895

Moultrie:

Lovington Community Ambulance- $26,000

Ogle:

Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District- $23,016.80

Piatt:

Bement Fire Protection District- $26,000

Cisco Fire Protection District- $25,620

Pike:

Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District- $18,859

Pike/Adams:

Barry Fire Protection District- $26,000

Pulaski:

Olmsted Fire Department- $26,000

Randolph:

Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department- $25,800

Village of Evansville Fire Department- $25,837.62

Richland:

City of Olney Fire Department- $25,526.32

Sangamon:

Divernon Fire Protection District- $26,000

Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District- $26,000

Schuyler:

City of Rushville- $26,000

Shelby/Christian:

Moweaqua Fire Protection District- $22,091.50

St. Clair:

Sauget Fire Department- $25,992.55

Stephenson:

Rock City Fire Protection District- $9,033

Tazewell:

South Pekin Fire Department- $13,517.95

Union:

Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District- $22,775

Washington:

Okawville Community Fire Protection District- $26,000

Whiteside:

Prophetstown Fire Protection District- $26,000

Williamson/Saline:

Stonefort Fire Department- $25,615

Winnebago:

South Beloit Fire Department- $24,003.50

