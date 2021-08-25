SPRINGFIELD – Bidders from across the country spent more than $192,000 at this past weekend’s live unclaimed property auction at the Illinois State Fair, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today.

“We are very proud to host another successful live auction,” Frerichs said. “It was great to see collectors join us for our fifth year hosting this event. We look forward to hosting again in 2022.”

This year’s auction, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 21, had more than 15,000 items, divided into 250 lots, worth approximately $150,000.

Frerichs served as a guest auctioneer for lot 56, which included an assortment of basketball cards including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen, and Grant Hill. The lot sold for $325. Luke Lee Gaule served as the official auctioneer for the event.

Additional noteworthy items sold at the live unclaimed property auction are as follows:

$7,700 - Ladies 18kt Yellow Gold 26mm Rolex with Diamond Dial and Automatic Movement Running T16978, watch including movement 75.07 grams;

A full list of descriptions for auction items can be found here:

The treasurer’s office works hard to return valuables to their rightful owners. After at least 10 years of private and public attempts to locate the owners of unclaimed property, the items are considered for auction. All auction proceeds are held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.

Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to find out if you have unclaimed property.

About the Treasurer

As Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $52 billion. The portfolio includes $27 billion in state funds, $16 billion in retirement and college savings plans and $9 billion on behalf of local and state governments. Frerichs’ office protects consumers by safeguarding more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property, encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, assisting people with disabilities save without losing government benefits, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

