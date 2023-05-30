SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Fair Box Office is opening for in-person grandstand ticket purchases Thursday, June 1. Regular box office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, August 5th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are also available to purchase online using www.ticketmaster.com.

In addition to concert tickets, fairgoers will be able to purchase tickets at the Box Office to ISF Bares, Broncs and Bulls rodeo, the ISF Championship Demolition Derby and the ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls presented by the Illinois Soybean Association

“We are excited to be partnering with the Illinois Department of Agriculture to help host this event,” said Illinois Soybean Vice Chair Ron Kindred. “The Illinois State Fair is a wonderful event where guests are able to combine fun and education all in one place. We are thrilled to be providing the opportunity for people to enjoy the tractor pull where many tractors will be using biodiesel blends made with soybean oil from Illinois farms.”

Discounted Mega Passes are available for purchase at the Emmerson Building or online. Grab a Mega Pass for $70 and a Jumbo Pass, which includes the Giant Slide for $80, through July 31. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.

For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with TBA

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBA

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBA

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10-20 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

