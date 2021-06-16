SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair Box Office is open for in-person grandstand ticket purchases from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, August 7th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are also available to purchase online using www.ticketmaster.com. Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

The Illinois State Fair office in the Emmerson Building is open to the public for mega and jumbo passes, admission bargain books and seasonal infield parking passes. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass which includes the Giant Slide for $80 through July 31st. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes. Fairgoers who have already purchased Jumbo and Mega Passes are welcome to come to the Emmerson Building 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to take their pass photos.

Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase at the Emmerson Building or online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2021 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.

The Illinois State Fair runs August 12-22. Tickets for all announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include:

Thursday, August 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Badflower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Brett Young with Russell Dickerson

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

