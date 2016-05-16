SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,484 wild turkeys during the 2016 Spring Turkey Season, including the youth seasons. The 2016 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 15,000 in 2015. The statewide preliminary total includes Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,045 birds, compared with youth season harvest of 896 turkeys in 2015.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2016 seasons were April 4-May 5 in the South Zone and April 11-May 12 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 26-27 in the South Zone and April 2-3 in the North Zone.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,694 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, a slight increase over the harvest of 6,387 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total of 8,790 wild turkeys was also higher than the 2015 total of 8,613 in the north.

“This is the second consecutive year of improved harvest numbers in Illinois,” said IDNR Forest Wildlife Biologist Paul Shelton. “The 2014 spring season marked a low point in recent turkey harvest after a number of consecutive years of poor reproduction, particularly in the North Zone. We’re encouraged to see that harvest numbers are rebounding – numbers in the North Zone were almost 20 percent higher than in 2014. Harvest in west-central Illinois, which seems to have been most affected by poor reproduction in recent years, was about 30 percent higher than 2014 figures.”

The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2016 were Jefferson (420), Marion (380), Randolph (372), Pope (356), and Union (354). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (568), Fulton (446), Pike (393), Adams (389), and Schuyler (360).

The table below includes the preliminary 2016 county-by-county spring turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2015.

 

Illinois Spring Turkey Harvest - Preliminary Results

County

2016

2015

Adams

389

389

Alexander

134

143

Bond

135

159

Boone

76

74

Brown

357

319

Bureau

157

171

Calhoun

210

201

Carroll

195

184

Cass

213

257

Champaign

22

26

Christian

41

52

Clark

158

170

Clay

210

165

Clinton

86

101

Coles

39

26

Crawford

166

135

Cumberland

54

59

DeKalb

21

13

DeWitt

45

52

Douglas

6

5

Edgar

85

83

Edwards

96

109

Effingham

86

109

Fayette

233

224

Ford

10

12

Franklin

152

187

Fulton

446

401

Gallatin

129

120

Greene

157

165

Grundy

56

49

Hamilton

234

223

Hancock

325

259

Hardin

145

159

Henderson

139

144

Henry

82

93

Iroquois

60

63

Jackson

313

280

Jasper

131

128

Jefferson

420

433

Jersey

187

184

JoDaviess

568

601

Johnson

278

260

Kane

2

1

Kankakee

34

36

Kendall

15

18

Knox

267

246

Lake

1

3

LaSalle

137

115

Lawrence

117

110

Lee

100

96

Livingston

19

24

Logan

37

40

Macon

27

25

Macoupin

303

328

Madison

241

246

Marion

380

333

Marshall

69

69

Mason

141

143

Massac

103

99

McDonough

137

139

McHenry

62

68

McLean

63

54

Menard

105

114

Mercer

192

178

Monroe

169

162

Montgomery

175

183

Morgan

147

210

Moultrie

24

21

Ogle

189

191

Peoria

153

142

Perry

233

221

Piatt

10

7

Pike

393

341

Pope

356

366

Pulaski

95

81

Putnam

37

46

Randolph

372

300

Richland

