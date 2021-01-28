EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin announced today a program where there will be two college scholarships given in the amount of $500 from his department.



The Illinois Sheriffs' Association also announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois, full-time online learning is acceptable, Sheriff Lakin said.



Other stipulations about the scholarships are as follows: "There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin. The only limitations are as follows: Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents, Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois, Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2021-2022 school year excluding the summer session."

Applications are now available at your local Sheriff's office or on the ISA Website https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/

Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Sheriff's office in their permanent county.

2021 (must be postmarked by this date). Directory of Sheriff's offices available on our website. https://www.ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory/

For more information, please contact your local Sheriff's office, Illinois Sheriffs' Association, high school advising center, or college financial aid office.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office phone number is: (618) 692-6087.

