WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two prominent Illinois leaders and a U.S. Senator from Louisiana had strong reactions today to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, only 47, died while imprisoned by Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) — a member of both the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees — issued the following statement after learning that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died while imprisoned by Vladimir Putin:

“Alexei Navalny stood for freedom, democracy and human dignity in the face of Vladimir Putin’s tyranny, corruption and cruelty — and he was poisoned, imprisoned and killed because of it. While his death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, the people of Russia and the entire free world, it is also a reminder of the extreme lengths Putin will go to maintain and expand his power.

“As we mourn this loss, Putin is continuing to prove his relentless brutality each day he wages his unjustified and unprovoked war of choice against the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their lives, freedom and sovereignty. It is as important as ever for the free world to remain united in the face of Russia’s continued aggression, and the United States must lead the way in the fight against authoritarianism and in support of democracy. With Donald Trump threatening our NATO allies and bending to Putin’s whims, Congress must do everything we can to support our partners and allies and stop Putin from marching further West.

“For the sake of global security, House Republicans must take up and help pass the Senate’s bipartisan bill to deliver aid to Ukraine immediately—which would not only help Ukraine defeat Putin’s regime and win this war, but also protect our own national security and the security of all NATO allies.”

Durbin, Cassidy, To Introduce Bill To Rename Street Near The Russian Ambassador's Residence After Alexei Navalny.

Following the tragic death of Alexei Navalny, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced that they will introduce legislation to rename a section of the street near the Russian Ambassador to the United States’ residence as “Alexei Navalny Way.”

Mr. Navalny was an opposition leader and anticorruption activist who led the political opposition against Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than a decade.

Putin tried to silence him by poison and later by imprisonment in remote Russia, from where he continued to advocate for a free Russia. Mr. Navalny died today in a prison inside the Arctic Circle, according to Russian authorities.

“There’s more blood on Putin’s hands today with the tragic death of Alexei Navalny in prison, all for the ‘crime’ of wanting a free Russia. Putin has tried to silence anyone in Russia who might dissent from his strategy — anyone who might have the audacity to suggest there should be democracy or freedom in that country. He sent one of his harshest critics — Alexei Navalny — to prison and, tragically, to his death.

"A fellow Russian patriot and friend of mine, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is also languishing in one of Putin’s gulags. May Alexei’s memory and his efforts for a free Russia never be forgotten.”

