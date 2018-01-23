SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced that 21 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants have been awarded from the fall 2017 application period. A total of $18,303.58 will be distributed.

“The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to develop wildlife habitat and increase the use of native plants in Illinois landscapes,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “By participating in these projects, students learn that their efforts can make a difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning by planning, developing and maintaining the habitat.”

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on the school grounds or other public places. Funding for the program is provided through donations to the ICF. The Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors for the program. More than $255,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program’s inception.

“We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences,” Rosenthal added. “It is our goal to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state, and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 84 of Illinois’ counties.”

Applications will be accepted soon for the November 30, 2018 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant application deadline. See https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx for the application form and related information or call 217-524-4126 or email dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov.

See a list of the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants awarded below.

Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants – January 2018

Champaign County

Holy Cross Pack 9 Cub Scouts, Champaign. Grades: kindergarten-5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $642.58.

Coles County

Douglas-Hart Nature Center, Mattoon. Grade: 7. Project: remove nonnative, invasive plant species and replace them with native plants in wetland, savanna, prairie and woodland habitats. Grant Award: $500.00.

Cook County

Ancona School, Chicago. Grades: prekindergarten-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $992.00.

King College Prep High School, Chicago. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $997.94.

Eric Solorio Academy High School, Chicago. Grades: 9-12. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $931.60.

Douglas County

Villa Grove School District, Villa Grove. Grades: 7-12. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00

Du Page County

Maercker Elementary School, Westmont. Grades: 3-5. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $620.00

Kane County

West Aurora High School and Jefferson Middle School, Aurora. Grades: 8, 11, 12. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $993.15.

Kendall County

Newark Community Consolidated School District 66, Newark. Grades: kindergarten-4. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Lake County

Cyd Lash Academy High School, Gages Lake. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Nature Walk Montessori School, Round Lake. Grades: 1-7. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Macon County

Prairie Flower Montessori School, Decatur. Grades: kindergarten-4. Project: remove nonnative, invasive plant species and restore native vegetation around a pond. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Mercer County

Apollo Elementary School, Aledo. Grades: kindergarten, 4. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Monroe County

Saints Peter and Paul School, Waterloo. Grade: 1. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $615.87.

Rock Island County

Sherrard Junior/Senior High School, Sherrard. Grades: 7-12. Project: pollinator and rain gardens. Grant Award: $783.00.

Sangamon County

Chatham Elementary School, Chatham. Grades: kindergarten-4. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Wayne County

Wayne City Unit 100 Schools, Wayne City. Grade: 10. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Whiteside County

Tampico Elementary School, Tampico. Grades: prekindergarten-5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $577.58.

Will County

Governor’s State University Family Development Center, University Park. Grades: prekindergarten-3. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $651.00.

Ludwig School, Lockport. Grades: 4-5. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $998.86.

Winnebago County

Christian Life Schools, Rockford. Grades: kindergarten-5. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

