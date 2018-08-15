EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating for the third year with the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC of the Women’s Business Development Center Wisconsin) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) to host the Veterans Road Show. The complimentary event takes place in three cities across Illinois and brings local business resources to support veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The tour is sponsored by Country Financial and will hold a workshop event in Carbondale, Belleville and Bloomington.

Workshop topics will include:

Entrepreneurship For You! – Veterans Edition, this workshop introduces the concepts of small business ownership

Financing Your Small Business - U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) of Springfield

Kick Start Your Business! – Low-cost, no-cost ideas for improving the profitability of your existing business

The Veterans Road Show event in Belleville will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), Liberal Arts Complex Room 2311/2312. A complimentary continental breakfast and boxed lunch will be served during the event.

“This is an opportunity that veteran entrepreneurs and business owners will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and small business specialist. “Veteran agencies and organizations are encouraged to invite their members, as well as other business-building and networking organizations.”

There is no cost to attend this event. For details and to register, visit https://goo.gl/3tb228. Sign in will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

