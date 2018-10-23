EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a Spanish language workshop on Starting a Small Business in Illinois from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Fairmont City Library.

The SBDC will be available to offer advice to entrepreneurs planning to start a business. The workshop is open to all Latino entrepreneurs in the community and will focus on a variety of general topics designed to instruct new business start-ups, as well as individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship.

The topics will include:

Business planning

Business entity formation

Financing your startup

Registering your business

“This is an opportunity for Latino entrepreneurs to learn from the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE on how to start a business,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC Director, and experienced Small Business Counselor.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Latino Roundtable and State Farm Agent Tania Interian sponsor the event.

The free event is open to all members of the Metro East community. Online registration is available at https://conta.cc/2DUlc82. For further information, call (618) 650-2929.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs, and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research, and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

More like this: