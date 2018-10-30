COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that, weather permitting, Illinois Route 162 between 23rd Street and Maryville Road in Granite City, IL will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, and continuing for three (3) days through Thursday, November 8, 2018. The road closure is necessary to allow the Alton & Southern Railroad to rehabilitate their crossing.

A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The Department asks that travelers be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones. For questions, please contact Mr. Lou Jethro at (618) 346-3172.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8