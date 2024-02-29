EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that asphalt paving will require intermittent daily lane closures in both directions of Illinois 157 between St. Louis Street and South University Drive in Madison County starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024. One lane will remain in each direction.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

