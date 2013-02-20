The Illinois RiverWatch Network is offering Illinois residents the chance to train

to become citizen scientists and join a network of more than 750 volunteers throughout the state

who monitor water quality of Illinois streams.

RiverWatch is a statewide partnership of organizations and individuals working to protect

Illinois streams and waterways. Established in 1995 as a sub-program of the Illinois Department

of Natural Resources’ Eco Watch Network, certified volunteers called “Citizen Scientists”

examine indicators like stream habitats and diversity of macroinvertebrate species to provide

reliable water quality data that can be used by scientists to determine how the conditions of

streams are changing over time.



Today, RiverWatch is a program of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, a

partnership between Lewis and Clark Community College, the University of Illinois and the

Illinois Natural History Survey.

Since its founding in 1995, more than 1,700 individuals have received certification through

RiverWatch and 750 stream sites have been established for annual water quality sampling.

A series of volunteer training workshops will be held throughout the state this spring. The

workshops will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and combine both lecture/classroom time with

field training in a local stream.

Registration is $50 per person and must be paid in advance of the workshop.

“As we learn more about the ecosystems that support life on this planet, we discover that in

order to properly assess the quality of our streams and rivers we need watershed level data,”

RiverWatch Coordinator Nate Keener said. “Unfortunately, this need has increased at a time

when state and local governments have seen the evaporation of funding for such monitoring.

“Where appropriate, RiverWatch Citizen Scientists can provide valuable and reliable data where

none previously existed. As a program, volunteers are indispensible for the continued success of

the program. As a source of knowledge, volunteers are similarly proving themselves a necessary

and capable tool for us to learn more about the world around us.”

Training workshops are for volunteers who have received no training or partial training through

RiverWatch programs and who wish to become a part of the certified network of volunteers

throughout the state.

Anybody can become a volunteer, but registrants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by

an adult.

To register for a workshop, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or nkeener@lc.edu. For more

information about RiverWatch, visit www.ngrrec.org/riverwatch.

2013 RiverWatch Volunteer Training Workshops:



Sat., March 23

John A. Logan College

700 Logan College Rd, Carterville

Workforce Development Building “H,”

Room H-127

Park in Lot ‘B’

(618) 985-2828

Campus Map

Sat., April 6

Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Haskell Hall, Room 101

Park in Student Parking in front of

Haskell Hall

(618) 468-2782

Campus Map

Sat., April 6

Benedictine University

1500 North Fifth Street, Springfield

Dawson Hall Room D11

Park on Street

(217) 525-1420

Campus map

Sat., April 13

John Wood Community College

1301 South 48th Street, Quincy

Building B

Park in front of the building

(217) 224-6500|

Campus Map

Sat., April 20

Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

109 S. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet

Main Entrance

Izaak Walton Cabin

(217) 586-3360

Directions & Map



Sat, April 20

University of St. Francis

500 Wilcox Street, Joliet

Tower Hall, Room N111

Park in Main Lot behind Tower Hall

(815) 740-3360

Directions & Campus Map



Sat., April 27

Sommer Park

6329 N. Koerner Road, Edwards

(309) 691-8423

Map

Sat., April 27

Sugar Grove Nature Center

4532 North 725 East Road, McLean

(309) 874-2174

Directions & Map



Sat., May 4

Black Hawk College

6600 34th Avenue, Moline

Building 2, Room 204

Park in Lot 1 in front of Building 2

(309) 796-5000

Directions & Campus Map



Sat., May 4

Deerfield High School

1959 Waukegan Road, Deerfield

(224) 632-3000

Map



Sun., May 19

Severson Dells Nature Center

8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Park on site (Stay to the right at the “Y”)

(815) 335-2915

Directions & Map



Sat., May 25

University of St. Francis

500 Wilcox Street, Joliet

Tower Hall, Room N111

Park in Main Lot behind Tower Hall

(815) 740-3360

Directions & Campus Map





