SPRINGFIELD – Today, more than 228,000 Illinois residents participated in the 2021 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill, an increase of more than 31,000 residents from 2020. At 10:21 a.m., registered participants stopped what they were doing and practiced the Drop, Cover, Hold On technique that is advised for personal protection during an earthquake. With active seismic zones flanking the state’s eastern and western border, it is important that everyone know how to stay safe during an earthquake.

“An earthquake can happen at any time, anywhere, and without warning,”said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “ShakeOut serves as a yearly reminder of the personal protective measures that we can take in the event an earthquake strikes while we are at school, at home, at work on while on vacation.”

IEMA encourages families to consider creating a Two Weeks Ready preparedness plan. Being Two Weeks Ready means having a plan and enough supplies for you and your household to survive on your own for a full two weeks should a large disaster occur. IEMA has developed various toolkits to help families, communities, seniors, and businesses adopt a Two Weeks Ready plan.

If you did not participate in today’s ShakeOut earthquake drill, there’s still time to participate. Visit www.ShakeOut.org to schedule your preparedness drill. This drill can be conducted on your schedule. What is most important is that you practice and educate those around with about the protective measures that can save your life in the event of an earthquake.

For more information about earthquake risks and additional preparedness tips, visit www.ready.illinois.gov.

