Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider today issued the following statement as blasting Governor JB Pritzker for participating in Mike Madigan’s convention of corruption and for remaining silent on whether State Sen. Terry Link should step down:

“Every Democrat who participates in a convention chaired by a man under criminal investigation for bribery is complicit in his corruption. Corruption starts at the top – and Governor Pritzker is knee deep in Madigan’s corruption. Pritzker remains silent on whether State Sen. Terry Link should resign, too. The Governor will be held accountable for pledging allegiance to Chairman Madigan and his convention of corruption.”

From WBEZ this morning:

“Illinois Democrats Meet Virtually For DNC As Corruption Questions Surround Their Chairman”

“Even though they’re meeting remotely, Illinois Democrats are facing a lot of questions about the future of their leader due to a sprawling corruption investigation.”

“For Illinois Democrats, the convention arrives as the chairman of the state party, Michael Madigan, is facing calls from inside his own party to step aside. Those calls have been coming for the past month after Commonwealth Edison admitted it handed out jobs and contracts to gain favor with Madigan, who is also the longest-serving House Speaker of any chamber in the country.”

“Will Democrats address the investigation into Madigan this week?”

