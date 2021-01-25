CHICAGO–The $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by one lucky player in Michigan last night and this historic roll series also created a few winning moments for Illinois Lottery players.

Two $20,000 prizes were won on last night’s Mega Millions draw by Illinois players. One winning ticket was sold at Meijer gas station at 801 S. Randall Rd. in Elgin. The other ticket was sold at Citgo gas station at 221 W. Rollins Rd. in Round Lake.

Two millionaires were also created with Mega Millions in Illinois in the past two weeks, with two players from Elk Grove Village and Chicago winning $1 million each.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mega Millions players in Illinois have won $7,561,446 in prizes since the start of this roll series back on September 18, 2020.

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $20 million for the next draw on Tuesday, January 22, there are still 20 million good reasons to grab a ticket and get in the draw.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night.

More like this: