SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate increased +0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls decreased -15,000 in October, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and released by IDES. The September revised unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, unchanged from the preliminary September unemployment rate. The September monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +9,500 to +11,400 jobs. The October unemployment rate and payroll jobs estimate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.

In October, the industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll job declines included: Professional and Business Services (-6,700), Manufacturing (-5,300), Financial Activities (-2,900), and Educational and Health Services (-2,900). The industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included: Government (+4,200), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,500), and Construction (+700).

“As job seekers continue to look for their next career opportunities, IDES stands ready to assist individuals with their searches and provide services, resources, and collaborative measures to match them with employers,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Illinois is proud of the talented and diverse workforce throughout the state and will continue to invest in expanded growth opportunities.”

“The State of Illinois continues to prioritize job seekers, employees and employers by providing a multitude of resources, services, and opportunities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards.“DCEO remains committed to supporting Illinois’ world-class workforce while bolstering economic development throughout the state.”

The state’s unemployment rate was +0.7 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for October. The national unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October, up +0.1 percentage points from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was unchanged from a year ago when it was also 4.6 percent.

Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +65,300 jobs, with gains across most major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Educational and Health Services (+34,900), Government (+28,200), and Leisure and Hospitality (+25,200). Professional and Business Services (-16,900), Manufacturing (-12,000), and Information (-6,200) reported the largest declines in payroll jobs. In October, total nonfarm payrolls were up +1.1 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +1.9 percent in the nation.

The number of unemployed workers was 296,600, up +5.0 percent from the prior month, and down -1.1 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was up +0.1 percent over the month and down -0.1 percent over the year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

In June 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real-time. The site features virtual job fairs, and no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 54,258 posted resumes with 109,141 available jobs.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs – by Major Industry

Monthly 2018-2022 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 1990-2022 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry details are available here. “Other Services” include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant-making, civic, and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.

About the Department of Employment Security

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) provides vital employment services to Illinois workers, job seekers, and employers with resources including Job Fairs, IllinoisJobLink.com, and WorkShare IL, analyzes and disseminates actionable Labor Market Information, and administers the Unemployment Insurance Program. To see the full range of services provided by IDES, and for the latest news concerning the department, visit IDES.Illinois.gov.

