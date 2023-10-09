Illinois Officials Issue Statements About Hamas Terrorist Attack Against Israel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—member of the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—issued the following statement after Hamas launched a horrific, coordinated attack against the people of Israel: “My heart goes out to the people of Israel as they face these horrific, unconscionable and ongoing coordinated Hamas attacks and kidnappings on Simchat Torah. The United States stands with Israel and its right to defend itself. The world must unequivocally condemn all terrorism.”

Sen. Durbin Statement On Hamas Terrorist Attack On Israel SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel: "Over the last 48 hours, my staff and I have received regular, direct updates from the White House on the horrific Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. We have also been in touch with constituents who have family in Israel, helping provide the latest information on how to connect with our embassy in Israel. The scale and viciousness of the Hamas terrorist attack are reprehensible, and I support President Biden's offer of support to help Israel defend itself and free any hostages. "Violence against the innocent is never the answer. I pray for the peacemakers who can one day lead the Israelis and the Palestinians away from this death and suffering."

Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza's Statement On War In Israel "I was horrified at the news of the surprise terror attack perpetrated on the people of Israel on October 7, 2023, a day that will forever be remembered as a day of infamy for Israelis. On the Holy Sabbath, and on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war, Hamas terrorists put on full display to the world their disregard for human life and civilization. Unprovoked, they showered Israel with thousands of missiles; slaughtered hundreds of young Israelis joyfully attending a music festival; broke into homes to kill innocent women, children, and elderly; and took both Israeli soldiers and civilians as hostages of a war that they - Hamas - started. I have had the privilege of visiting and spending quality time in Israel. I have visited Sderot and I am heartbroken to see the images of horror and terror inflicted on it. I pray for the lives and safety of the friends I made there and for all the people of Israel. The death toll of innocent Israelis continues to climb. The State of Illinois stands with the people of Israel and Israel itself. It is crucial that we acknowledge Israel's right to exist and its right to utilize the full extent of its powers to defend itself against those who wish to destroy it." Illinois Freedom Caucus Condemns Violent Attacks Against Israel

The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement condemning the actions of Hamas and calling on leaders in Washington D.C. to support the Nation of Israel. "What is happening in Israel is appalling. Hamas is a terrorist organization that targets innocent civilians and then cowardly uses the Palestinian people as human shields. We unequivocally condemn Hamas and their senseless, violent attacks on innocent people. We urge the President and Congress to not succumb to Hamas propaganda and to support Israel in its right to defend itself against these violent terrorists." The events in Israel are a reminder that evil is real, the threat of terrorism is real, and we should be diligent as a nation to focus also on the safety of our own citizens. One of the best places to start is to secure our borders, defend our Second Amendment rights, and end the Sanctuary State policies that are putting our own citizens in harm's way. We must support Israel, but we also need our leaders to step up and defend our nation by protecting our borders." The Illinois Freedom Caucus is comprised of State Representatives Chris Miller (R-Hindsboro), chairman; Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), vice-chairman; Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich); Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville); Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur); Jed Davis (R-Newark) and David Friess (R-Red Bud). The members of the Illinois Freedom Caucus are members of the Illinois General Assembly who are advocating for limited government, lower taxes and accountability, and integrity in government.