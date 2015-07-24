GODFREY - Illinois native Evan King advances to the quarterfinals of the 18th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic.

King, of Chicago, Illinois defeated Thibault Venturino, of France, 6-3, 7-5.

“I was really happy with it. It is tough playing early in the morning but I felt good,” King said. “I am happy to be moving on to the next round.”

After playing at L&C, King plans to compete in the Edwardsville Futures next week and then in the Ursala Beck Pro Tennis Classic in Decatur, Illinois, the first week in August.

The L&C Men’s Pro Tennis Classic, Edwardsville Futures, Ursala Beck Pro Tennis Classic and the JMS Challenger in Champaign, Illinois, the week of Aug. 8, are all part of the new Illinois Swing Series

“I think it’s awesome that these tournaments are in Illinois. It is the main reason I am playing in them. They are so close to home,” King said. “I am glad tournaments like this one are being played in Illinois.”

Jesse Macias, former head boy’s tennis coach for the Alton High School Redbirds, has been able to watch King play throughout the years.

“It is always fun to see kids you have see before and how good they have gotten and see far they have come,” Macias said. “It’s a joy to see them and watch them grow as they get older. King has always been a strong player and he is even strong now.”

The doubles semi-finals ended today, Nick Chappell and Will E. Stein were defeated by Jordi Arconada and Dominic Controne, 6-2, 6-4, and John Lamble and Frederick Saba defeated Gonzales Austin and Maxx Lipman, 6-3, 6-4.

“Tomorrow we are going to go out and enjoy it,” Lamble said. “I want to stay relaxed and stick to our routines.”

Singles semi finals continued with Ben Mclachlan, of New Zealand, defeating Federick Saba, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Gonzales Austin (USA) defeated Daniel Garza (MEX), 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Mmoh (USA) defeated Liam Caruana (USA), 6-1, 7-6(2).

Mick Chappell (USA) defeated Mico Santiago (USA) 6-4, 6-3.

Jared Hiltzik (USA) defeated George Goldhoff (USA), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Kyle Koch (USA) defeated Sameer Kumar (USA), 6-4, 6-4.

Clay Thompson (USA) defeated Grayson M. Golding (USA), 6-4, 6-4.

To view, download and share images from the tournament, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

