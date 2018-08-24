SPRINGFIELD – Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Steve Foster of Riverton, Illinois, was promoted to the rank of Colonel in a ceremony at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois, on August 21. Foster serves as the Senior Army Chaplain for the Illinois National Guard at Camp Lincoln, a role he has held since Feb.

Foster began his military service in 1989, enlisting in the United States Army with the chemical corps, and serving at Ft. Lewis, Washington; Camp Casey, Korea; and Fort Ord, California. Foster began service full time for the Illinois National Guard in 2004 as a Mobilization Support Chaplain, he deployed in 2006 to Iraq, and 2014 to Kuwait. Prior to his full time role as a Chaplain for the Illinois National Guard, Foster was a pastor in Granite City, Illinois, and an Area Director for The Salvation Army.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Chaplain Corps of the U.S. Army ensures the free exercise of religion for personnel and their families. Foster's role provides support and guidance for the Chaplains working to instill spiritual resilience in the 13,000 men and women of the Illinois National Guard.

More like this: